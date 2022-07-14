WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1139 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures up to 107. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high

temperature up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the

Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

