WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1113 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oldham, northwestern

Deaf Smith, southeastern Dallam and Hartley Counties through 1145 PM

CDT...

At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles southwest of Ware. This storm was generating gust winds across

a large portion of Dallam, Hartley, Oldham, and Deaf Smith Counties.

Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dalhart, Hartley, Adrian, Glenrio, Ware, Conlen and Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3617 10304 3641 10247 3633 10216 3541 10241

3523 10252 3508 10269 3493 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 0411Z 329DEG 25KT 3630 10247 3598 10286 3603 10256

3573 10264 3555 10275 3540 10292 3533 10308

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

