WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 915 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather