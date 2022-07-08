WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 523 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS AND EASTERN HANSFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES... At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Perryton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include... Perryton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather