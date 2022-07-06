WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

550 PM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Carson

and southern Hutchinson Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles southwest of Borger, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3549 10135 3556 10162 3595 10152 3585 10109

TIME...MOT...LOC 2250Z 202DEG 16KT 3560 10147

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather