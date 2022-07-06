WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

257 PM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oldham

and Deaf Smith Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Bootleg, or 24 miles northwest of Friona, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vega, Adrian and Simms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3515 10304 3544 10239 3496 10227 3478 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 1956Z 254DEG 11KT 3495 10294

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

