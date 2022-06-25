WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 727 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wheeler and southeastern Gray Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Mclean, or 15 miles west of Shamrock, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mclean and Kellerville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3518 10065 3549 10072 3551 10038 3518 10034 TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 179DEG 8KT 3525 10052 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, El Paso. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.4 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Anthony, Westway and Vinton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather