WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 232 PM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures around 105 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.