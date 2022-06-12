WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

833 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver,

northern Lipscomb and northeastern Ochiltree Counties through 900 PM

CDT...

At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles west of Darrouzett, or 17 miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Booker, Follett, Darrouzett and Elmwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3621 10054 3635 10074 3682 10050 3647 10000

3635 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0133Z 230DEG 29KT 3645 10042

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Carson,

Hutchinson and southwestern Roberts Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 833 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northeast of Borger, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.

LAT...LON 3562 10161 3603 10132 3567 10092 3547 10148

TIME...MOT...LOC 0133Z 230DEG 29KT 3572 10134

_____

