WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 650 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lipscomb, northeastern Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wolf Creek Park, or 18 miles southeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wolf Creek Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3596 10067 3609 10083 3642 10061 3613 10020 TIME...MOT...LOC 2350Z 223DEG 32KT 3616 10061 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather