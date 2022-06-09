WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 747 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...WEST CENTRAL HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN POTTER...MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES... At 745 PM CDT, automated weather equipment 3 miles southeast of Dumas reported a 70 mph wind gust. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Sunray to 3 miles southwest of Four Way to 11 miles west of Boys Ranch, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Dumas, Channing, Boys Ranch, Masterson and Four Way. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather