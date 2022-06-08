WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

714 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...

Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

One to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Amarillo, Panhandle, Washburn and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

