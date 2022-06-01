WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 755 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the east central Texas Panhandle, including the following counties: Carson, Gray, Hutchinson and Roberts. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 754 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pampa, White Deer, Lefors, Skellytown and Kingsmill. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather