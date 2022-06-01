WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Armstrong,

southeastern Carson, southwestern Gray, west central Collingsworth

and Donley Counties through 430 AM CDT...

At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Claude to 5 miles west of Lake

Mcclellan to 8 miles northeast of Brice. Movement was northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle, Clarendon, Claude, White Deer, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick,

Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3508 10108 3508 10159 3546 10138 3545 10078

3490 10044 3475 10065 3475 10092

TIME...MOT...LOC 0901Z 213DEG 25KT 3519 10139 3520 10097 3478 10078

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

