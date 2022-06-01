WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 327 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Armstrong, southern Carson, southwestern Gray and northern Donley Counties through 400 AM CDT... At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Goodnight, or 9 miles southeast of Claude, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Panhandle, Clarendon, Claude, Groom, Howardwick, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3484 10123 3499 10153 3546 10153 3500 10055 TIME...MOT...LOC 0827Z 227DEG 39KT 3499 10125 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...