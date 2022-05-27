WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 PM CDT Fri May 27 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL PANHANDLES

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. A

Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Sunday morning

through Sunday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...

Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong

and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...4 TO 7

* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday late morning

through Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND PARTS OF THE NORTHEAST TEXAS

PANHANDLE...

is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...6 TO 7.

* Timing...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

