WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 716 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oldham and southeastern Hartley Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles southeast of Romero, or 25 miles east of Nara Visa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Channing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. LAT...LON 3536 10265 3547 10294 3590 10269 3566 10224 TIME...MOT...LOC 0016Z 215DEG 46KT 3559 10265 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN ZAPATA COUNTY... At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Aguilares, or 19 miles north of Bustamante, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Zapata County. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dallam and north central Hartley Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. Dalhart, Ware and Conlen. LAT...LON 3647 10270 3629 10216 3628 10216 3596 10254 3623 10286 TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 301DEG 27KT 3633 10271 MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Salle County through 745 PM CDT... At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Los Angeles, or 11 miles southeast of Cotulla, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Los Angeles. LAT...LON 2823 9914 2837 9921 2852 9896 2829 9886 TIME...MOT...LOC 0020Z 243DEG 25KT 2833 9909 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather