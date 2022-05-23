WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Amarillo TX 218 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and the southwestern, south central, north central and northeastern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - After a prolonged period of dry conditions, a combination of heavy rainfall rates over dry landmass and urban areas which may occur in several rounds of rainfall, this has prompted the Flood Watch across this outlook area. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather