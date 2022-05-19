WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1254 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER COUNTY...

At 1254 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Reydon, or 8 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Wheeler County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

