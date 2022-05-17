WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

700 PM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WHEELER COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However up to

nickel size hail and gusty winds to 55 mph are still possible with

these thunderstorms.

_____

