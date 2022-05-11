WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

507 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oldham

and Hartley Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southwest of Hartley, or 21 miles south of Dalhart, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hartley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3545 10260 3553 10293 3599 10274 3588 10231

TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 203DEG 29KT 3577 10263

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

