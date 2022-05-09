WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 248 PM CDT Mon May 9 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWESTERN TWO THIRDS OF THE PANHANDLES... A Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity remains in effect until very early Tuesday morning. Additionally, the National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a subsequent Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas... Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson... Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Monday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...Monday, as low as 4 percent. Tuesday, as low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Monday, 4 to 8. Tuesday, 3 to 7. * Timing...For the Red Flag Warning, until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning. For the Fire Weather Watch, 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 10 PM CDT Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree... Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler...Armstrong... Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...Until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather