WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stinnett, or

12 miles northwest of Borger, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Stinnett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Val

Verde County through 145 AM CDT...

At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Amistad Acres, or 17 miles west of Del Rio, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Del Rio, Lake View, Amistad Village, Black Brush Point, Laughlin AFB,

Val Verde Park, Diablo East, Cienegas Terrace, Long Point, Governors

Landing, 277 South Boat Ramp, San Pedro Canyon, 277 North Campground,

Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Spur 406 Campground, Rock Quarry

Campground, Escondido Estates, Salem Point and Lake Ridge Ranch.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

Northwestern Webb County in south central Texas...

* At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 32 miles south of El Indio, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Chupadera Ranch Airport.

