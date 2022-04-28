WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Roberts County

through 230 AM CDT...

At 159 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles northwest of Codman, or 16 miles northwest of Miami, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Miami, Codman and Lora.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3562 10055 3562 10107 3601 10100 3606 10054

3585 10054

TIME...MOT...LOC 0659Z 271DEG 34KT 3583 10088

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather