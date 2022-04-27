WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 741 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL OLDHAM COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTY... At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Channing, or 19 miles west of Dumas, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Hartley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather