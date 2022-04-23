WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT

FOR BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES...

At 309 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Forgan to 5 miles north of Boyd to 6

miles northwest of Farnsworth, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beaver, Forgan, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Bryans Corner, Boyd, Mocane,

Slapout, Floris and Balko.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

