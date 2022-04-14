WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

240 PM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND

EASTERN PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY

DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for western Oklahoma and western north Texas, which is in

effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

