WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

921 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT

TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR

THE FAR WESTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE FAR WESTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND

TEXAS PANHANDLES...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE FAR WESTERN SECTIONS OF

THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...

Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith.

* 20 Foot Winds...On Tuesday, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent on Tuesday.

* Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8 on Tuesday.

* Timing...From 11 AM to 10 PM on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

CENTRAL AND EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

HUMIDITY VALUES FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA

AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...

Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Moore...

Hutchinson... Roberts...Hemphill...Potter...Carson...Gray...

Wheeler...Randall... Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and

Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...On Tuesday, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent on Tuesday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALES AND

MODERATE TO STRONG WINDS...

* AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb...

Duval...Jim Wells.

* TIMING...From Noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday

* WIND...Northwest winds from 18 to 22 mph with gusts up to 25

mph

* HUMIDITY...From 9 to 25 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and

Nueces Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced

swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents

can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather