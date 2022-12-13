TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 583 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 613 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES NEWTON POLK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY TRINITY TYLER ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and Webster. In northeast Texas, Harrison and Panola. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 614 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Shongaloo, Fosters, Eastwood, Elysian Fields, Deberry, Gary City, Evergreen, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base and Ferguson. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather