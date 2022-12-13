TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 582 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 403 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 582 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HARRISON HOUSTON LEON MADISON MARION MORRIS PANOLA ROBERTSON RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for northwestern Louisiana. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather