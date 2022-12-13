TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 580 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 213 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST \/3 AM MST\/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST \/3 AM MST\/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Be especially careful if hiking. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST \/11 AM MST\/ TODAY TO 5 PM CST \/4 PM MST\/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From noon CST \/11 AM MST\/ today to 5 PM CST \/4 PM MST\/ this afternoon. Local blowing dust may reduce visibility. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BAYLOR COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CST FOR WESTERN COMANCHE...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN WICHITA AND SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER COUNTIES... At 216 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Manitou to near Davidson to 4 miles southeast of Grayback, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Frederick, Cache, Electra, Snyder, Grandfield, Chattanooga, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Davidson, Manitou, Hollister, Loveland, Tom Steed Reservoir, Harrold, southwestern Fort Sill, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Haynesville. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather