TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 561

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

803 PM CDT FRI NOV 04 2022

TORNADO WATCH 561 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BOWIE BRAZOS

BURLESON CAMP CASS

CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG

GRIMES HARRISON HOUSTON

MADISON MARION MONTGOMERY

MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA

POLK RED RIVER RUSK

SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO

SHELBY SMITH TITUS

TRINITY UPSHUR WALKER

WASHINGTON WOOD

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern

Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN RUSK COUNTY...

At 804 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles south of Henderson, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Henderson, Minden, New Salem, Reklaw, Laneville and Brachfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather