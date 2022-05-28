TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 282 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 811 PM CDT SAT MAY 28 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WICHITA WILBARGER ...A strong core of winds will impact portions of central Lubbock County through 845 PM CDT... At 808 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a core of strong winds associated with a high-based shower. This area of strong winds was located near Wolfforth at 808 PM, or 4 miles southwest of the South Plains South Plains Mall, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Reese Center, New Deal and Lubbock Science Spectrum. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. LAT...LON 3342 10187 3350 10207 3382 10197 3371 10163 TIME...MOT...LOC 0108Z 207DEG 31KT 3353 10194 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS DONLEY GRAY HEMPHILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CANADIAN, CLARENDON, GLAZIER, KINGSMILL, LAKE MARVIN, AND PAMPA. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES COLLINGSWORTH WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, DOZIER, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY, WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kent County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Southwestern King County in northwestern Texas... Northwestern Stonewall County in northwestern Texas... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Girard, or 11 miles west of Jayton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Spur, Jayton, Girard and Swenson. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather