TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 266 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 625 PM CDT MON MAY 23 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DUVAL JIM HOGG LA SALLE MCMULLEN WEBB ZAPATA ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lampasas County through 700 PM CDT... At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Evant, or 16 miles northwest of Lampasas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Lampasas County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3132 9842 3141 9827 3142 9827 3146 9818 3131 9807 3116 9833 3130 9844 TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 226DEG 27KT 3128 9830 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH TEXAS DUVAL LA SALLE MCMULLEN WEBB THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENAVIDES, CALLIHAM, COTULLA, CROSS, FREER, LAREDO, LOMA ALTA, REALITOS, SAN DIEGO, AND TILDEN. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bovina, or 13 miles southwest of Friona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Black and Rhea. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.