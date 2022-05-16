TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 233

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

946 PM CDT MON MAY 16 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 233 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON

CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE

CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH

DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD

GRAY HALL HANSFORD

HARTLEY HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON

KING LIPSCOMB MOORE

MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM

POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS

SHERMAN WHEELER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR KENT...DICKENS...FLOYD...GARZA...CROSBY AND MOTLEY COUNTIES...

At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Flomot to 6 miles north of Afton

to 12 miles south of Kalgary, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Post, Floydada, Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Jayton, Dickens, Lake Alan

Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Lockney, Kalgary, Girard, Cone, South

Plains, Dougherty, Justiceburg, Afton, Clairemont and Flomot.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Dickens County in northwestern Texas...

Northwestern King County in northwestern Texas...

Eastern Motley County in northwestern Texas...

Cottle County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of Matador, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Paducah, Matador, Grow, Cee Vee, Dumont, Northfield, Finney,

Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen and Hackberry.

