TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 173 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 103 AM CDT TUE MAY 03 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER RED RIVER TARRANT WISE ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Collin County through 130 AM CDT... At 103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McKinney, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Prosper, Royse City, Anna, Fairview, Princeton, Celina, Lucas, Parker, Farmersville, Van Alstyne, Lowry Crossing and Melissa. This includes Interstate 30 near mile marker 79. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. LAT...LON 3340 9651 3324 9629 3298 9630 3299 9666 3313 9675 3330 9684 3330 9683 3340 9661 TIME...MOT...LOC 0603Z 326DEG 25KT 3318 9663 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather