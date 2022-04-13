TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 123 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 245 PM CDT WED APR 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 123 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rusk, northwestern Nacogdoches and northern Cherokee Counties through 330 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jacksonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jacksonville, Rusk, Mount Selman, Ponta, Sacul, Mixon, New Salem, Douglass, New Summerfield, Cushing, Gallatin, Reklaw, Concord, Lilbert and Looneyville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3184 9535 3206 9535 3214 9484 3164 9483 TIME...MOT...LOC 1947Z 271DEG 35KT 3193 9526 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather