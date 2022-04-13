TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 120 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1133 AM CDT WED APR 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 120 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS UPSHUR ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hunt, northwestern Hopkins, Lamar, Delta, eastern Collin and Fannin Counties through 1230 PM CDT... At 1133 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ravenna to near Princeton. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wylie, Greenville, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Bonham, Commerce, Princeton, Lucas, Farmersville, Leonard, Cooper, Lowry Crossing, Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Celeste, Cumby, Ector, Campbell, Dodd City and Bailey. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 92 and 123. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3393 9556 3388 9554 3389 9551 3388 9551 3389 9546 3387 9546 3387 9544 3309 9562 3307 9658 3373 9620 3386 9588 3384 9584 3386 9581 3384 9577 3386 9575 3389 9575 3388 9570 3391 9566 3391 9564 3394 9560 TIME...MOT...LOC 1633Z 269DEG 27KT 3367 9618 3314 9649 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather