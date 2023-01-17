TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

718 FPUS54 KSHV 170731

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

TXZ096-171530-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-171530-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ124-136-171530-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-171530-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-171530-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-171530-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-171530-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-171530-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-171530-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

