TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

141 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

