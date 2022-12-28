TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

174 FPUS54 KSHV 280700

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

TXZ096-281415-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ108>111-281415-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ112-281415-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

to around 60 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ126-138-281415-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ137-281415-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ125-281415-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-281415-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ136-281415-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-281415-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-281415-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ151-281415-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-281415-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-281415-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-281415-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-167-281415-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

100 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

