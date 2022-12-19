TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ 095 FPUS54 KSHV 191009 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 TXZ096-191815- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ108>111-191815- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ112-191815- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ126-138-191815- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ137-191815- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ125-191815- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ124-191815- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ136-191815- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ149-191815- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ150-191815- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ151-191815- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ153-191815- Shelby- Including the city of Center 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ152-191815- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ165-191815- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ166-167-191815- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 409 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

19