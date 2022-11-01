TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

019 FPUS54 KSHV 010847

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

TXZ096-011630-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-011630-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-136-011630-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-011630-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-011630-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-011630-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-011630-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-011630-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-011630-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

