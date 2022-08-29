TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

018 FPUS54 KSHV 290637

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

TXZ096-292115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ108>111-292115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ112-126-292115-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ124-125-292115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ136-137-292115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ138-151-292115-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ149-150-292115-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ152-165-292115-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-292115-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

LAZ017-018-292115-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

LAZ010-011-292115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

LAZ001-002-292115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

LAZ003-004-292115-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

137 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

