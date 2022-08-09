TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

030 FPUS54 KSHV 090857

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

TXZ096-092130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-092130-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-136-092130-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s late this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-092130-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-092130-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s late this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-092130-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-152-092130-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-092130-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-092130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ001-002-092130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-092130-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-092130-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ013-014-092130-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-092130-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

357 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

