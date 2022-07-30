TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

407 FPUS54 KSHV 300859

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

TXZ096-302115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-302115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-136-302115-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-302115-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-302115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-302115-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-302115-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-302115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-302115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 99. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ001-002-302115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-302115-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-302115-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ013-014-302115-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-302115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

359 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

_____

