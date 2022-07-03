TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

062 FPUS54 KSHV 030729

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

TXZ096-032115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ108>111-032115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ112-126-032115-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ124-125-032115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ136-137-032115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ138-151-032115-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ149-150-032115-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ152-165-032115-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-032115-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ017-018-032115-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ010-011-032115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ001-002-032115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ003-004-032115-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

229 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather