TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ 129 FPUS54 KSHV 160754 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TXZ096-162115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-162115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-136-162115- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ125-137-162115- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ126-138-162115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ150-151-153-162115- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ149-152-162115- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ166-167-162115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ165-162115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. $$ LAZ001-002-010-162115- Caddo-Bossier-De Soto- Including the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, Mansfield, Stonewall, and Logansport 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY IS IN EFFECT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ003-004-012-162115- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ006-014-162115- Union-Ouachita- Including the cities of Farmerville, Bernice, and Monroe 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY IS IN EFFECT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ LAZ005-013-162115- Lincoln-Jackson- Including the cities of Ruston and Jonesboro 254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$