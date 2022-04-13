TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

542 FPUS54 KSHV 130703

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TXZ096-132115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108>111-132115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ112-132115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ136-132115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ137-132115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ126-138-132115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ151-132115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-132115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-132115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ153-132115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ152-132115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ165-132115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ166-132115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ167-132115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

203 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

