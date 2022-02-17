TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Cloudy

in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph becoming west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

226 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

